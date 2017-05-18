Colombians seek probe of Chiquita exe...

Colombians seek probe of Chiquita execs for terror funding

Yesterday Read more: Fox News

Human rights groups in Colombia are calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate executives from Chiquita Brands for alleged complicity in crimes against humanity as a result of payments made to paramilitary groups more than a decade ago. Chiquita in 2007 pleaded guilty in a case brought by the U.S. Justice Department to making over $1.7 million in payments to the United Self Defense Forces of Colombia and paid a $25 million fine.

