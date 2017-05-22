CHS replaces chief after earnings decline, Brazil exposure
CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader. Minnesota-based CHS picked Jay Debertin to take over immediately for Carl Casale, who had been CEO for six years.
