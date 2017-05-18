Chemical storage has some worried
Despite the city's recent attempt to reassure them, some Texarkana, Texas, residents refuse to believe a liquid-fertilizer storage facility in their neighborhood is safe. Experts have maintained the chemical solutions stored by CHS Inc. in tanks at 1314 Phenie St. pose no significant danger to those who live nearby, but some residents insist the fertilizer could be making people sick and is capable of causing a powerful explosion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's immigration crackdown is hurting US far...
|May 17
|californio
|195
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC