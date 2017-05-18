Chemical storage has some worried

Despite the city's recent attempt to reassure them, some Texarkana, Texas, residents refuse to believe a liquid-fertilizer storage facility in their neighborhood is safe. Experts have maintained the chemical solutions stored by CHS Inc. in tanks at 1314 Phenie St. pose no significant danger to those who live nearby, but some residents insist the fertilizer could be making people sick and is capable of causing a powerful explosion.

