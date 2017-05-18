Cedar Woods lists Target's new Williams Landing office
The 1.1-hectare plot of dirt, with valuable paperwork leasing the Wesfarmers-owned retailer to the Williams Landing address until 2029, is being marketed by CBRE without a price guide or an indication of what rent Target is paying. The discount retailer, which has in recent years struggled against competition from another Wesfarmers-controlled business, Kmart, has progressively been shedding jobs from the North Geelong office in recent years.
