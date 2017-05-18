Cash claimsLawyers win on Bunnings pursuitBunnings has doubled down...

Bunnings has doubled down on legal fees in pursuit of $38,000 left from the collapse of a Perth home-builder two years ago. Wesfarmers' hardware giant and German-owned construction materials group Hanson went to the Supreme Court last year asking it to decide on which company was entitled to the leftovers from Capital Works Constructions, the builder behind Freelife and Visionaire, which went under in June 2015.

