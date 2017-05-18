Cash claimsLawyers win on Bunnings pu...

Cash claimsLawyers win on Bunnings pursuitBunnings has doubled down...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Yahoo!

Bunnings has doubled down on legal fees in pursuit of $38,000 left from the collapse of a Perth home-builder two years ago. Wesfarmers' hardware giant and German-owned construction materials group Hanson went to the Supreme Court last year asking it to decide on which company was entitled to the leftovers from Capital Works Constructions, the builder behind Freelife and Visionaire, which went under in June 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Agriculture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's immigration crackdown is hurting US far... Wed californio 195
News Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Concerned citizen 17
News Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts Dec '16 Concerned citizen 1
News USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Tembec 1
News Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Tembec 1
Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16) Aug '16 joannabox 1
What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16) Aug '16 joannabox 1
See all Agriculture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Agriculture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,032 • Total comments across all topics: 281,119,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC