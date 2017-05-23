Bunge's talks with Glencore focused on partnership -sources
May 23 Bunge Ltd's talks with Glencore Plc have focused on a partnership between the two companies in North America, rather than a sale of Bunge to Glencore, according to people familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to discuss it. Earlier on Tuesday, Glencore said its agricultural unit had made an informal approach to Bunge about a "possible consensual business combination."
