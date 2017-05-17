Bunge Ltd (BG) Stake Maintained by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.
Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. held its position in shares of Bunge Ltd during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 37,735 shares of the basic materials company's stock at the end of the first quarter.
