Bunge Ltd (BG) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P
Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Bunge Ltd by 180.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 421,522 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 271,410 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's immigration crackdown is hurting US far...
|May 17
|californio
|195
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC