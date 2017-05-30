Bio Fuels Market to Post an Annual Growth Rate of 5.7% from 2016 to 2023

Bio Fuels Market by Fuel Type , Application , Composition and by Regions - Forecast To 2023 Key Players in market are Archer Daniels Midland Company , Aceites Manuelita S.A. , Abengoa Bioenergy, Inc. , INEOS Group AG , Neste Corporation " The Bio Fuels Market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 5.7 % during the period 2017 to 2023. The growth of the Global Bio Fuels Market is majorly driven by the cleaner emission of biofuels than traditional fossil fuels.

