Arctic vault holds collection of Kiwi seeds

A remote Arctic doomsday vault holds a growing collection of New Zealand seeds, protecting the country's agriculture industry from loss of plant species if war, disease or disaster strikes. AgResearch sent the seeds via an air mailed package delivered early on Tuesday to the Svalbard Global Seed Vault - a secure facility on the rugged Arctic Svalbard archipelago between mainland Norway and the North Pole.

