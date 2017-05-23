Archer Daniels Midland's Price Needs ...

Archer Daniels Midland's Price Needs To Come Down More Than 10%

While Archer Daniels Midlands will recover in 2017 from its 2016 trough, the competitive landscape going forward makes it unlikely that the company will be able to grow the dividend at the rate is has managed during the last 15 years. This is not to say that this dividend aristocrat will not continue paying and growing its dividend, it will.

