American Soybean Assn, Valent Launch "Soy Leaders Of The Future" Program

AMERICAN SOYBEAN ASSN, VALENT LAUNCH "SOY LEADERS OF THE FUTURE" PROGRAM May 15, 2017 American Soybean Association reports: The Soy Leaders of the Future program launches this summer. The program is a new opportunity for young people interested in improving their understanding of major policy issues that impact soybean farmers, the importance of advocacy, and careers that can impact agricultural policy.

