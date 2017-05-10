AMERICAN SOYBEAN ASSN, VALENT LAUNCH "SOY LEADERS OF THE FUTURE" PROGRAM May 15, 2017 American Soybean Association reports: The Soy Leaders of the Future program launches this summer. The program is a new opportunity for young people interested in improving their understanding of major policy issues that impact soybean farmers, the importance of advocacy, and careers that can impact agricultural policy.

