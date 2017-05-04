ADM Praises ITC For Preliminary Vote In Favor Of Antidumping Duties On Imported Biodiesel
ADM PRAISES ITC FOR PRELIMINARY VOTE IN FAVOR OF ANTIDUMPING DUTIES ON IMPORTED BIODIESEL May 8, 2017 Source: Archer Daniels Midland news release Archer Daniels Midland Company today praised the International Trade Commission after it voted to advance an investigation into biodiesel exports from Argentina and Indonesia. "As one of the petitioners on this important industry initiative, we are pleased to see that the ITC has taken the first step toward imposing countervailing and antidumping duties on biodiesel imported from Argentina and Indonesia," said Ray Bradbury, president of risk management for ADM's Corn Processing business and president, North America biodiesel.
