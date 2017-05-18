ADM Brazil unit completes $85 mln San...

ADM Brazil unit completes $85 mln Santos port investment

May 19 The Brazilian unit of Archer Daniels Midland Co on Friday said it had completed a 33 percent expansion in its Santos port terminal's export capacity to 8 million tonnes of grains per year. The company invested 280 million reais in the project, which comes two years after Brazil extended ADM's license to move grains including soybeans and corns at the terminal for 20 years through 2037.

