8th Circuit Finds ADEA Does Not Preclude Arbitration

One of the few "get out of arbitration free" cards that SCOTUS offers litigants is this: find another federal statute that clearly entitles plaintiff to a court trial. In a recent 8th Circuit case, that court carefully considered, and then rejected, the argument that the Age Discrimination in Employment Act constituted that type of "get out of arbitration free" statute.

