70th Alice in Dairyland Named
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says, Crystal Siemers-Peterman, from the village of Cleveland, will teach the public about the importance of agriculture in the state. "I will use my various experiences, education, and outgoing personality to deliver consistent messages about Wisconsin's agriculture industry to diverse audiences," Crystal Siemers-Peterman said in a press release.
