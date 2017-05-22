62,000 tonne: Foodgrain wasted by FCI
With Maharashtra topping the list with 7,963 tonnes, the wasted grains could have fed 8 lakh poor people for an entire year While India ranks 55th in the Global Hunger Index , an RTI reply has revealed that around 62,000 tonnes of foodgrains, mainly rice and wheat have been damaged in the godowns of the Food Corporation of India in the last six years with Maharashtra topping the list of states. Every year, crores of rupees are spent to prevent decay and then again a whooping sum is spent to dispose of the piled up waste.
