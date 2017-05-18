18-year-old drivers in P.E.I. can now...

18-year-old drivers in P.E.I. can now get heavy truck licences

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

A new government rule change for driver's licences will help address a crucial labour shortage in the agriculture industry, says the P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture. New amendments to the Highway Traffic Act permit 18-year-olds in the last stages of their graduated driver's license to receive a Class 3 license to operate a heavy truck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Agriculture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's immigration crackdown is hurting US far... Apr 17 spocko 134
News Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Concerned citizen 17
News Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts Dec '16 Concerned citizen 1
News USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Tembec 1
News Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Tembec 1
Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16) Aug '16 joannabox 1
What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16) Aug '16 joannabox 1
See all Agriculture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Agriculture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,405 • Total comments across all topics: 280,896,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC