10:56 Kyrgyzstan, Austria discuss investment projects in tourism, agriculture, industry
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Austria Bakyt Jusupov and Austrian Control Bank Board member Helmut Bernkopf on May 11 discussed possible investment projects in Kyrgyzstan, including in the sphere of tourism, agriculture, industry, hydropower. New methods of cooperation in financing of businesses seeking import of Austrian technologies to Kyrgyzstan were suggested during the meeting, the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan said.
