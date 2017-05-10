10:56 Kyrgyzstan, Austria discuss inv...

10:56 Kyrgyzstan, Austria discuss investment projects in tourism, agriculture, industry

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: AkiPress

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Austria Bakyt Jusupov and Austrian Control Bank Board member Helmut Bernkopf on May 11 discussed possible investment projects in Kyrgyzstan, including in the sphere of tourism, agriculture, industry, hydropower. New methods of cooperation in financing of businesses seeking import of Austrian technologies to Kyrgyzstan were suggested during the meeting, the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Agriculture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's immigration crackdown is hurting US far... Apr 17 spocko 134
News Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Concerned citizen 17
News Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts Dec '16 Concerned citizen 1
News USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Tembec 1
News Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Tembec 1
Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16) Aug '16 joannabox 1
What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16) Aug '16 joannabox 1
See all Agriculture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Agriculture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,482 • Total comments across all topics: 280,982,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC