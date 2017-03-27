Yogurt war exposes big food flaws as Chobani passes Yoplait
Chobani, which popularized Greek yogurt in America, overtook General Mills' Yoplait last year to become the country's biggest yogurt brand. That a 12-year-old upstart could overtake a powerhouse in so short a time illustrates how shifting consumer trends are catching the established food giants flat-footed.
