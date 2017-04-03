Woman who helped launch outdoor retai...

Woman who helped launch outdoor retailer REI dies at 107 - Wed, 05 Apr 2017 PST

Mary Anderson, a climbing enthusiast who helped start the outdoor retailer REI that has become the nation's largest consumer-owned retail cooperative, has died at 107. Anderson and her husband, Lloyd, along with 21 other mountaineering friends, started the consumer cooperative in 1938 out of a desire to find high-quality, affordable climbing gear in the United States.

