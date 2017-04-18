When Bash makes dinner, it's served for a good cause

Attendees also included Dr. Jed Darr, Peggy McCall, Lee Robertson, Michael and Kelly McQueen, Connie Fails, David Cooper, Darek and Shelly Braunecker and Cliff and Kristen Lee. The Artsy Dinner Party was co-hosted by Bash and Dr. Bob and Gaye Anderson and included a tour and remarks by Bash of his collections of 20th-century French, Russian Avant Garde and Pop art.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.