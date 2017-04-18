What you eat is not what you think

The agriculture industry is a giant mystery for many that have never taken the time to research how a steak gets to the plate of a consumer. Between the many documentaries exposing the industry for its effects on our world such as "Cowspiracy," "Food, Inc" and "Lucent" humans continue to contaminate the environment and themselves by relying on the slaughter of helpless animals to feed off of.

