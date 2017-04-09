WA Premier backs business leaders over GST push
The West Australian Premier Mark McGowan has welcomed moves by four of Australia's most powerful business figures to push for a better GST deal for the state. FMG chairman Andrew Forrest, Wesfarmers chairman Michael Chaney, investor John Poynton and land developer Nigel Satterley are seeking to meet Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to discuss the issue.
