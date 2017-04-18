Victims demand money from Chiquita for funding terrorism
More than 1,500 plaintiffs have joined a class action lawsuit demanding damages from Chiquita Brands International for its years-long secret campaign of funding a terrorist group that ravaged regions of Colombia. A civil complaint filed in Ohio last month says Chiquita and its top executives poured cash into "a widespread and systematic campaign of massacres, extra-judicial killings, torture, murders, forced disappearances, forced displacements, and other violent acts" - all to maintain its banana fields in war-torn Colombia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's immigration crackdown is hurting US far...
|Apr 17
|spocko
|165
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC