Victims demand money from Chiquita for funding terrorism

14 hrs ago

More than 1,500 plaintiffs have joined a class action lawsuit demanding damages from Chiquita Brands International for its years-long secret campaign of funding a terrorist group that ravaged regions of Colombia. A civil complaint filed in Ohio last month says Chiquita and its top executives poured cash into "a widespread and systematic campaign of massacres, extra-judicial killings, torture, murders, forced disappearances, forced displacements, and other violent acts" - all to maintain its banana fields in war-torn Colombia.

Chicago, IL

