U.S. ag cooperative CHS hit by Brazil firm's bankruptcy filing -sources
CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, is among the largest creditors of Brazilian commodities trader Seara Ind e Com de Produtos Agropecuarios Ltda, which filed for bankruptcy protection last week, two sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Friday. The two sources, who asked for anonymity since the exact numbers are not public, estimated CHS credits with Seara - not to be mistaken with Brazilian meatpacker JBS's processed foods unit Seara SA - to be around $200 million.
