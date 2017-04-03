Trump administration boosts Mojave De...

Trump administration boosts Mojave Desert water project

Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

A pumping station designed to help Cadiz project researchers understand how quickly water seeps into the earth, migrate to the subterranean lakes and, perhaps most importantly, how much water is lost to the underground water system due to natural evaporation. The Cadiz project hopes to pump water that would otherwise evaporate from their unique Mojave Desert site and make it available for municipal use and agriculture.

