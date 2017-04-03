These 10 companies control everything you buy (K, GIS, MDLZ,...
These companies - Nestl, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Unilever, Danone, General Mills, Kellogg's, Mars, Associated British Foods, and Mondelez - each employ thousands and make billions of dollars in revenue every year. In an effort to push these companies to make positive changes - and for customers to realize who controls the brands they're buying - Oxfam created a mind-boggling infographic that shows how interconnected consumer brands really are.
