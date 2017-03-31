Stonyfield Yogurt put on the block in Danone's quest for WhiteWave deal
France's Danone SA said it has agreed to divest the U.S. business to clear the biggest antitrust hurdle in its proposed $10.4-billion purchase of Denver-based WhiteWave Foods . The agreement in principle with the Justice Department - which had concerns about concentration in the dairy sector after the WhiteWave deal - could speed closing of that transaction, Danone said.
