Stonyfield Yogurt put on the block in Danone's quest for WhiteWave deal

Saturday Read more: Denver Post

France's Danone SA said it has agreed to divest the U.S. business to clear the biggest antitrust hurdle in its proposed $10.4-billion purchase of Denver-based WhiteWave Foods . The agreement in principle with the Justice Department - which had concerns about concentration in the dairy sector after the WhiteWave deal - could speed closing of that transaction, Danone said.

Chicago, IL

