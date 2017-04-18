Still time for Claudia's Law
THE father of missing York woman Claudia Lawrence says he remains optimistic a new law in her name will be passed before Parliament dissolves next month. Claudia's Law will enable the family of missing people to be recognised legally as guardians of their loved ones' property and financial affairs.
