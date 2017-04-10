Second-annual Pinot Noir Barrel Auction raises $472,000

The second installment of Willamette: The Pinot Noir Barrel Auction, a trade-only showcase of rare wines hosted by the Willamette Valley Wineries Association , is a wrap. Sixty-nine Oregon producers contributed one-off Pinot noirs from the 2015 vintage for auction, drawing more than 400 attendees and raising close to half a million dollars for the regional association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Linn Tidings.