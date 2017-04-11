San Juan Capistrano working with Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park on code complaints

The city of San Juan Capistrano is working with Blenheim Facilities Management, operator of the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park, and with regulatory agencies to ensure it is up to code. Pictured: Chad Rutherford of Lake Charles rides bareback during the 16th Annual Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo at Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.