Panetta focuses on immigration solutions
Panetta focuses on immigration solutions U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta talked about immigration reform, including possible solutions, at a forum Monday in Salinas. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2oTpgw5 Congressman Jimmy Panetta said amending the work visa process and focusing on pushing legislation such as the BRIDGE Act through the pipeline are critical components of immigration reform.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's immigration crackdown is hurting US far...
|Mon
|spocko
|165
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC