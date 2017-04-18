Panetta focuses on immigration solutions

Read more: The Salinas Californian

Panetta focuses on immigration solutions U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta talked about immigration reform, including possible solutions, at a forum Monday in Salinas. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2oTpgw5 Congressman Jimmy Panetta said amending the work visa process and focusing on pushing legislation such as the BRIDGE Act through the pipeline are critical components of immigration reform.

Chicago, IL

