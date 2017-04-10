Oregon State Parks to open 1,000 more...

Oregon State Parks to open 1,000 more campsites for the solar eclipse

Campsites at Oregon State Parks went fast for the 2017 total solar eclipse, but those who missed out have a big second chance. About 1,000 more campsites will be made available for the cosmic event, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department announced Tuesday, all within or near the "path of totality," where the total eclipse will be visible the morning of Aug. 21. The majority of the campsites will be in temporary campgrounds set up in parking lots and fields at state parks, while the other portion will be at traditional campsites that are usually first-come, first-served.

