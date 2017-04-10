Newspaper group donates to wildfire r...

Newspaper group donates to wildfire relief fund

The Kansas Newspaper Foundation announced Saturday after a panel discussion on challeges facing the agriculture industry that the organization was donating $10,000 to the Kansas Farm Bureau's Disaster Relief Fund in response to the devastating wildfires in south-central and southwest Kansas in March.

