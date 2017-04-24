New PMI For Uganda Signals Improving Private Sector Business Conditions

At 53.5 in March, up from 50.9 in February, the newly-released Stanbic Bank Uganda PMI pointed to a further improvement in business conditions at Ugandan private sector companies. The survey, sponsored by Stanbic Bank and produced by IHS Markit, has been conducted since June 2016 and covers the agriculture, industry, construction, services and wholesale & retail sectors.

