N+1 Singer Reiterates "Buy" Rating fo...

N+1 Singer Reiterates "Buy" Rating for First Derivatives plc

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

's stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities research analysts at N+1 Singer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 2,716 price target on the stock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Agriculture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's immigration crackdown is hurting US far... 9 hr spocko 154
News Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Concerned citizen 17
News Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts Dec '16 Concerned citizen 1
News USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Tembec 1
News Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Tembec 1
Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16) Aug '16 joannabox 1
What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16) Aug '16 joannabox 1
See all Agriculture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Agriculture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,935 • Total comments across all topics: 280,084,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC