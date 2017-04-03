Montana Milling, DKB mired in lawsuit

Montana Milling Inc. has filed a lawsuit against Dave's Killer Bread , claiming the Milwaukie, Oregon,U.S.-based baker breached a multiyear contract to purchase organic wheat. In the suit, filed March 24 in the U.S. District Court in Great Falls, Montana, U.S., Montana Milling described a scenario in which numerous commitments were made between the company and DKB, dating back to 2012.

