Moiso named Rancho Mission Viejo chairman

Promotions have been announced for top management at South County land developer Rancho Mission Viejo as the executive team begins the process to recruit and train the next generation of leaders for the ranching empire that dates back to the 1880s. Tony Moiso, Rancho Mission Viejo president and chief executive, has been named company chairman, filling the position left vacant since the 2009 death of his uncle, Richard J. O'Neill, the company has announced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capistrano Valley News.