Missing People Choir sing on debut episode of BGT

'I have no intention of ever giving up!' Father of missing Claudia Lawrence moves BGT audience, judges and hosts to tears with his Missing People Choir in debut episode of new series Peter Lawrence - the father of chef Claudia Lawrence, who went missing in York eight years ago - will appear as part of a choir on Saturday's premiere episode of Britain's Got Talent 2017. The 70-year-old will sing with The Missing People Choir, a group comprised of relatives of people whose loved ones disappeared and were never found.

