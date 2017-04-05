Miners trump banks as ASX posts gains

Miners trump banks as ASX posts gains

Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Shares advanced on Wednesday after solid gains across mining and energy stocks helped the sharemarket overcome selling in the big banks. The S&P/ASX 200 Index added 20 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 5876 points, after rebounding from early afternoon lows that would have left the benchmark measure in the red.

