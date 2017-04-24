Military veterans find good fit in Michigan's agricultural jobs
This article is one of a series of stories about Michigan's agricultural economy. It is made possible with funding from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Model D.
Comments
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's immigration crackdown is hurting US far...
|Apr 17
|spocko
|165
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC