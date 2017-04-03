Large Brazilian soybean crop impacting agribusinesses

An ever-growing Brazilian soybean crop is depressing prices in the nation, resulting in low farmer selling and leading to a weak start to the year for grain processors such as Archer Daniels Midland Co. and Bunge, said analysts with Credit Suisse during a conference call on April 7. But it's not significant enough for analysts to lower their expectations for the two companies that are part of the so-called "ABCD" of agriculture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World-Grain.