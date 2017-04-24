King's Hawaiian gets manufacturing award
Gov. Nathan Deal this week honored King's Hawaiian in Flowery Branch with the 2017 Manufacturer of the Year Award in the category of 500 or more employees. Almost six years after investing more than $160 million to build a manufacturing facility in Flowery Branch, King's Hawaiian Bakery East is recognized as one of the best manufacturing companies in Georgia.
