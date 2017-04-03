Kellogg opens 50-employee Merchandise...

Kellogg opens 50-employee Merchandise Mart office

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

The Merchandise Mart, seen May 11, 2016, has become home to offices for several large food and beverage companies in recent years, including Beam Suntory, Conagra Brands and now Kellogg Co. The Merchandise Mart, seen May 11, 2016, has become home to offices for several large food and beverage companies in recent years, including Beam Suntory, Conagra Brands and now Kellogg Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Agriculture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's immigration crackdown is hurting US far... 3 hr spocko 147
News Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Concerned citizen 17
News Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts Dec '16 Concerned citizen 1
News USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Tembec 1
News Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Tembec 1
Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16) Aug '16 joannabox 1
What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16) Aug '16 joannabox 1
See all Agriculture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Agriculture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,447 • Total comments across all topics: 280,033,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC