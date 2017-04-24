Investor takes on Mainland

Earlier this month, the Australian Financial Review's Street Talk column reported Australian private equity firms were lining up to bid for New Zealand's largest egg supplier. A letter to staff from managing director Michael Guthrie, director Murray Valentine, MainFeeds general manager Jeff Winmill and Zeagold general manager Hamish Sutherland said the company's shareholders would retain a ''significant'' shareholding.

