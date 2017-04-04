Intel plans to announce Tuesday that it has spun off its security unit as a standalone company.
Chris Young, CEO of McAfee. On Tuesday, April 4, Intel plans to announce that it has formerly spun off its security division and renamed it McAfee, the name the business had before the chipmaker acquired it in 2011.
