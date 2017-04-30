Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. Sells 505 Shares of Bunge Ltd
Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bunge Ltd by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 505 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's immigration crackdown is hurting US far...
|Apr 17
|spocko
|134
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC