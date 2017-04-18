Harbert Management pays $40 mln to settle with New York over taxes

Harbert Management Corporation and its top executives agreed to pay $40 million to settle with New York over allegations that it failed to pay state taxes on performance income for several years, according to the New York attorney general. Alabama-based Harbert Management was the fund sponsor for Harbinger Capital Partners, a $26 billion hedge fund based in New York, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a statement.

