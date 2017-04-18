Harbert Management Corp. to pay $40 m...

Harbert Management Corp. to pay $40 million in New York tax settlement

Birmingham's Harbert Management Corp. and its top executives have reached a $40 million settlement with the New York Attorney General over whistleblower allegations that members of a hedge fund failing to pay millions in taxes. Harbert was the fund sponsor for Harbinger Capital Partners, a $26 billion New York City hedge fund.

